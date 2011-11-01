Golden Globes logo

Morgan Freeman

5 Nominations
1 Wins

Born in Memphis Tennessee on June 1, 1937, Morgan Freeman had been acting since childhood, but became known with his breakthrough role in Street Smart (1987), then Driving Miss Daisy (1989) by Bruce Beresford opposite Jessica Tandy and Glory (1989) by Edward Zwick with Denzel Washington. He starred in The Shawshank Redemption (1994) by Frank Darabont with Tim Robbins, Seven (1995) by David Fincher with Brad Pitt, Amistad (1997) by Steven Spielberg, Nurse Betty (2000) with Renee Zellweger, The Sum of All Fears (2002) with Ben Affleck, An Unfinished Life (2005) with Robert Redford, Gone Baby Gone (2007) directed by Ben Affleck. He was directed by Clint Eastwood in Unforgiven (1992) with Gene Hackman, Million Dollar Baby (2004) with Hillary Swank, as Nelson Mandela in Invictus (2009) with Matt Damon. He played god in the comedy Bruce Almighty (2003) with Jim Carrey, a U.S. President in Deep Impact (1998), Lucius Fox in the Batman movies directed by Christopher Nolan, Batman Begins (2005), The Dark Night (2008) and The Dark Night Rises (2012). He co-starred with Helen Mirren, Bruce Willis, John Malkovich in Red (2010), with Michael Douglas, Robert De Niro and Kevin Kline in Last Vegas (2013), with Michael Caine and Alan Arkin in Going in Style (2017), with Robert De Niro in The Comeback Trail (2021).

On television Freeman acted in the Anthology series Solos (2021), played himself in The Kominsky Method (2021) with Michael Douglas.

Golden Globes Awards

Awards Database

2012 Winner

2012 Winner

Cecil B. deMille Award
Morgan Freeman

1990 Winner

1990 Winner

Best Actor - Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy
Driving Miss Daisy

2010 Nominee

2010 Nominee

Best Actor - Motion Picture Drama
Invictus

2005 Nominee

2005 Nominee

Best Supporting Actor - Motion Picture
Million Dollar Baby

1995 Nominee

1995 Nominee

Best Actor - Motion Picture Drama
Shawshank Redemption, The

1988 Nominee

1988 Nominee

Best Supporting Actor - Motion Picture
Street Smart
