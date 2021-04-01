Golden Globes logo

Naomie Harris

1 Nominations

Naomie Harris (born September 6, 1976 in London, England) acted in 28 Days Later (2002) by Danny Boyle, After the Sunset (2004) by Brett Radner with Pierce Brosnan, Miami Vice (2006) by Michael Mann with Colin Farrell. She played a voodoo witch in 2 Pirates of the Caribbean movies directed by Gore Verbinski and starring Johnny Depp: Dead Man’s Chest (2006) and At World’s End (2007), she was Moneypenny in 2 James Bond films directed by Sam Mendes and starring Daniel Craig: Skyfall (2012) and Spectre (2015). Harris played Winnie Mandela in Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom (2013) with Idris Elba. In 2016 she acted with Will Smith in Collateral Beauty, played the boy’s drug-addicted mother in Moonlight by Barry Jenkins.

Read Naomie Harris by Elisabeth Sereda.

Read Naomie Harris, Moonlight by Rocio Ayuso in Spanish.

2017 Nominee

Best Supporting Actress - Motion Picture
Moonlight
