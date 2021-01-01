Natalie Wood (born Natalia Zakharenko in San Francisco, California, July 20, 1938, died November 29, 1981) started acting as a child in movies like Miracle on 34th Street (1947), she acted with James Dean in Rebel Without a Cause (1956) by Nicholas Ray, with John Wayne in The Searchers (1956) by John Ford, with Warren Beatty in Splendor in the Grass (1961) by Elia Kazan, with Steve McQueen in Love with the Proper Stranger (1963), with Tony Curtis in Sex and the Single Girl (1964), with Robert Redford in Inside Daisy Clover (1965) and This Property is Condemned (1966). She acted in the musical West Side Story (1961), in the comedy Bob & Carol & Ted & Alice (1969) by Paul Mazursky. On television, she acted in the miniseries From Here to Eternity (1979). She was married to Robert Wagner twice, from 1957 to 1962, from 1972 to 1981.
Read Tomorrow’s Stars Yesterday: Natalie Wood, 1957 by Philip Berk.
Golden Globes AwardsAwards Database
1980 Winner
1980 Winner
1966 Winner
1966 Winner
1957 Winner
1957 Winner
1967 Nominee
1967 Nominee
1966 Nominee
1966 Nominee
1964 Nominee
1964 Nominee
1963 Nominee
1963 Nominee
1962 Nominee
1962 Nominee