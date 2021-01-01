Golden Globes logo

Natalie Wood (born Natalia Zakharenko in San Francisco, California, July 20, 1938, died November 29, 1981) started acting as a child in movies like Miracle on 34th Street (1947), she acted with James Dean in Rebel Without a Cause (1956) by Nicholas Ray, with John Wayne in The Searchers (1956) by John Ford, with Warren Beatty in Splendor in the Grass (1961) by Elia Kazan, with Steve McQueen in Love with the Proper Stranger (1963), with Tony Curtis in Sex and the Single Girl (1964), with Robert Redford in Inside Daisy Clover (1965) and This Property is Condemned (1966). She acted in the musical West Side Story (1961), in the comedy Bob & Carol & Ted & Alice (1969) by Paul Mazursky. On television, she acted in the miniseries From Here to Eternity (1979). She was married to Robert Wagner twice, from 1957 to 1962, from 1972 to 1981.

Read Tomorrow’s Stars Yesterday: Natalie Wood, 1957 by Philip Berk.

1980 Winner

Best Television Actress – Drama Series
From Here to Eternity (TV Mini-Series)

1966 Winner

World Film Favorites
Natalie Wood

1957 Winner

New Star Of The Year - Actress
Rebel Without a Cause

1967 Nominee

Best Actress - Motion Picture Drama
This Property Is Condemned

1966 Nominee

Actress In A Leading Role - Musical Or Comedy
Inside Daisy Clover

1964 Nominee

Best Actress - Motion Picture Drama
Love with the Proper Stranger

1963 Nominee

Actress In A Leading Role - Musical Or Comedy
Gypsy

1962 Nominee

Best Actress - Motion Picture Drama
Splendor in the Grass
