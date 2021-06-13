Ned Beatty (born in Louisville, Kentucky, July 6, 1937, died June 13, 2021) acted in movies like Deliverance (1972) by John Boorman, Network (1976) by Sidney Lumet, All the President’s Men (1976) by Alan Pakula, Superman (1978) by Richard Donner, The Toy (1982) by Donner, The Big Easy (1986) by Jim McBride, Hear My Song (1991) by Peter Chelsom, Charlie Wilson’s War (2007) by Mike Nichols.

On television, he acted in Friendly Fire (1979), Last Train Home (1989), Roseanne (1989-1994), Streets of Laredo (1995).