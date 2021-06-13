Golden Globes logo

Ned Beatty

Ned Beatty (born in Louisville, Kentucky, July 6, 1937, died June 13, 2021) acted in movies like Deliverance (1972) by John Boorman, Network (1976) by Sidney Lumet, All the President’s Men (1976) by Alan Pakula, Superman (1978) by Richard Donner, The Toy (1982) by Donner, The Big Easy (1986) by Jim McBride, Hear My Song (1991) by Peter Chelsom, Charlie Wilson’s War (2007) by Mike Nichols.

On television, he acted in Friendly Fire (1979), Last Train Home (1989), Roseanne (1989-1994), Streets of Laredo (1995).

1992 Nominee

Best Supporting Actor - Motion Picture
Hear My Song
