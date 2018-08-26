Marvin Neil Simon (born July 4, 1927 in New York City, died August 26, 2018) wrote several plays that were turned into movies, from his own screenplay adaptations, such as Barefoot in the Park (1967) with Robert Redford and Jane Fonda (replacing Elizabeth Ashley from stage play), The Odd Couple (1968) with Walter Matthau and Jack Lemmon (replacing Art Carney), Sweet Charity (1969) directed by Bob Fosse starring Shirley MacLaine (replacing Gwen Verdon), Plaza Suite (1971), The Prisoner of Second Avenue (1975) with Jack Lemmon (replacing Peter Falk), The Sunshine Boys (1975) with George Burns and Walter Matthau, California Suite (1978). He wrote screenplays for movies from his autobiographical plays Brighton Beach Memoirs (1986), Biloxi Blues (1988) with Matthew Broderick directed by Mike Nichols. Simon also wrote original screenplays, such as The Heartbreak Kid (1972) directed by Elaine May, The Goodbye Girl (1977) directed by Herbert Ross starring Richard Dreyfuss and Marsha Mason.

