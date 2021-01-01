Golden Globes logo

Norman Lear (born in New Haven, Connecticut, July 27, 1922) started as a comedy writer for the Dean Martin and Jerry Lewis radio show (1950-1953). He founded Tandem Productions with Bud Yorkin in 1958, wrote and produced the movie Divorce American Style (1967) directed by Bud Yorkin, he directed Dick Van Dyke in Cold Turkey (1971). He created television sitcoms like All in the Family (1971-1979) with Carol O’Connor, Sanford and Son (1972-1977) with Redd Foxx, Maude (1972-1978) with Bea Arthur, Good Times (1974-1979) with Esther Rolle, The Jeffersons (1975-1985), Mary Hartman, Mary Hartman (1976-1977). He produced a 2017 remake of his TV sitcom One Day at a Time (1975-1984).

 

2021 Winner

Carol Burnett Award
