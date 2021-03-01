Golden Globes logo

Olivia Colman

6 Nominations
3 Wins

Olivia Colman (born January 30, 1974, in Norwich, United Kingdom) studied primary teaching at Homerton College in Cambridge when she auditioned for the Cambridge University’s Footlights Dramatic Club at age 20 and her acting career began.

Colman first came to prominence for her supporting role as Sophie Chapman in the comedy series Peep Show (2003-2015). Her other TV comedy roles included Green Wing (2004-2006), Beautiful People (2008-2009), Rev. (2010-2014) and Twenty Twelve (2011-2012).

Her dramatic roles received critical acclaim and they included appearances in the films The Iron Lady (2011) Hyde Park on Hudson (2012), The Lobster (2015), Murder on the Orient Express (2017), leading roles in The Favourite (2018) with Emma Stone and Rachel Weisz, The Father (2020) with Anthony Hopkins, The Lost Daughter (2021) directed by Maggie Gyllenhaal from the 2006 novel by Elena Ferrante.

Colman appeared as the feisty intelligence operative, Angela Burr, in the British TV mini-series The Night Manager, which is based on the 1993 novel of the same name by John le Carré and adapted by David Farr to the present day. Colman played Queen Elizabeth II in the TV series The Crown (2019-2020).

Read Olivia Colman by Elisabeth Sereda.

Lea el perfil de Olivia Colman por Gabriel Lerman.

Golden Globes Awards

Awards Database

2020 Winner

2020 Winner

Best Television Actress – Drama Series
Crown, The

2019 Winner

2019 Winner

Best Actress - Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy
Favourite, The

2017 Winner

2017 Winner

Best Supporting Actress – Television
The Night Manager

2022 Nominee

2022 Nominee

Best Actress - Motion Picture Drama
Lost Daughter, The

2021 Nominee

2021 Nominee

Best Supporting Actress - Motion Picture
Father, The

2021 Nominee

2021 Nominee

Best Television Actress – Drama Series
Crown, The
About HFPAHFPA PhilanthropyAbout the Golden GlobesGolden Globes CredentialsLatest HFPA NewsApply for a GrantAwards Rules & Entry FormsContact Us
HFPA/GG will store your name and email address and use them to send the Weekly Globe newsletter. Withdraw consent by clicking on the link in any issue. Read our Privacy Policy.
Privacy PolicyTerms & Conditions
Golden Globe(S)®, Hollywood Foreign Press Association®, Cecil B. Demille® and Golden Globes® Statuette design mark are the registered trademarks and service marks and the Golden Globe® statuette the copyrighted property, of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association Copyright © Hollywood Foreign Press Association. All rights reserved.