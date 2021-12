Pamela Fionna Adlon (born July 9, 1966 in New York City) acted in the movie musical Grease 2 (1982), on television in Californication (2007-2014) with David Duchovny, Louie (2010-2015) with Louis C.K.

Adlon created and starred as the divorced mother of 3 daughters in the autobiographical comedy series Better Things (2016-2017).