Patricia Arquette (born April 8, 1968 in Chicago, Illinois), sister of Rosanna Arquette, acted with Christian Slater in True Romance (1993) by Tony Scott, with Liam Neeson in Ethan Frome (1993) directed by John Madden from the 1911 novella by Edith Wharton, with Johnny Depp in Ed Wood (1994) by Tim Burton, with Frances McDormand in Beyond Rangoon (1995) by John Boorman, with Ben Stiller in Flirting with Disaster (1996) by David O. Russell, with Bill Pullman in Lost Highway (1997) by David Lynch, with Woody Harrelson and Billy Crudup in Hi-Low Country (1998) by Stephen Frears, with Dermot Mulroney in Goodbye Lover (1998) by Roland Joffé, with Nicolas Cage in Bringing Out the Dead (1999) by Martin Scorsese, with Tim Robbins in Human Nature (2001) by Michel Gondry, with Sigourney Weaver in Holes (2003) by Andrew Davis. For 12 years she filmed Boyhood (2014) directed by Richard Linklater with Ethan Hawke. On television, Arquette starred in Wildflower (1991) directed by Diane Keaton, Medium (2005-2011), CSI: Crime Scene Investigation (2014), CSI: Cyber (2015-2016), Escape at Dannemora (2018) directed by Ben Stiller with Benicio del Toro and Paul Dano, The Act (2019).

Read PATRICIA ARQUETTE (Boyhood) by Ana Maria Bahiana.

 

2020 Winner

2020 Winner

Best Supporting Actress – Television
Act, The

2019 Winner

2019 Winner

Best Actress - Television Motion Picture
Escape at Dannemora

2015 Winner

2015 Winner

Best Supporting Actress - Motion Picture
Boyhood

2008 Nominee

2008 Nominee

Best Television Actress – Drama Series
Medium

2007 Nominee

2007 Nominee

Best Television Actress – Drama Series
Medium

2006 Nominee

2006 Nominee

Best Television Actress – Drama Series
Medium
