Patrick Stewart

4 Nominations

Patrick Stewart (born in Mirfield, England, July 13, 1940) acted on stage with the Royal Shakespeare Company (1966-1982). In movies he played Professor Charles Xavier in X-Men (2000), X2 (2003), X-Men: The Last Stand (2006), X-Men Origins: Wolverine (2009), The Wolverine (2013), X-Men: Days of Future Past (2014), Logan (2017).

On television, Stewart acted in Star Trek: The Next Generation (1987-1994), Moby Dick (1998) from the 1851 novel by Herman Melville, The Lion in Winter (2003) with Glenn Close, Blunt Talk (2015-2016), Star Trek: Picard (2020).

2016 Nominee

Best Television Actor – Musical/Comedy Series
Blunt Talk

2005 Nominee

Best Actor - Television Motion Picture
The Lion in Winter (2004)

2005 Nominee

Best Television Motion Picture
The Lion in Winter (2004)

1999 Nominee

Best Actor - Television Motion Picture
Moby Dick
