Paul Greengrass (born in Cheam, Surrey, England, August 13, 1955), a former journalist, enjoys writing and directing movies about real-life events. Bloody Sunday (2002) about the 1972 shooting of Irish protestors by British military, United 93 (2006) about the flight hijacked by terrorist on 9/11 2001, Green Zone (2010) set in Baghdad during the 2003 U.S. invasion of Iraq, Captain Phillips (2013) starring Tom Hanks, about the 2009 hijacking of a U.S. cargo ship by Somali pirates. He directed Tom Hanks again in the western News of the World (2020). Greengrass is also the director of three out of five Bourne movies based on the novels by Robert Ludlum: The Bourne Supremacy, The Bourne Ultimatum (2007) and Jason Bourne (2016) starring Matt Damon. The Bourne Identity (2002) was directed by Doug Liman, The Bourne Legacy (2012) by Tony Gilroy starring Jeremy Renner.

Read Paul Greengrass (Captain Phillips) by Yoram Kahan

 

2014 Nominee

Best Director Motion Picture
Captain Phillips
