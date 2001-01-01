Penélope Cruz Sánchez (born April 28, 1974, in Madrid, Spain) made her film debut in Jamón, Jamón (1992) by Bigas Luna co-starring Javier Bardem, she starred in Woman on Top (2000) by Fina Torres, All the Pretty Horses (2000) directed by Billy Bob Thornton from the 1992 novel by Cormac McCarthy with Matt Damon, Captain Corelli’s Mandolin (2001) by John Madden with Nicolas Cage, Blow (2001) with Johnny Depp, Vanilla Sky (2001) by Cameron Crowe with Tom Cruise, Sahara (2005) with Matthew McConaughey, Nine (2009) with Daniel Day-Lewis directed by Rob Marshall from the 1992 musical inspired by Federico Fellini. Cruz was directed by Pedro Almodovar in the Spanish films All About My Mother (1999), Volver (2008), Broken Embraces, by Sergio Castellitto in Don’t Move (2004) and Twice Born (2012), by Woody Allen in Vicky Christina Barcelona (2008) co-starring Javier Bardem, and To Rome With Love (2012), by Ridley Scott in The Counselor (2013) with Michael Fassbender. She acted with Johnny Depp in Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides (2011) directed by Rob Marshall. She starred in The Queen of Spain (2106) by Fernando Trueba, a sequel to The Girl of Your Dreams (1998), acted in Murder on the Orient Express (2017) directed by Kenneth Branagh from the 1934 novel by Agatha Christie, with Javier Bardem in Loving Pablo (2018) and Everybody Knows (2018). She acted in Pain and Glory (2019) and Parallel Mothers (2021) by Pedro Almodovar.

On television Cruz played Donatella Versace in the TV miniseries The Assassination of Gianni Versace (2018) by Ryan Murphy.

