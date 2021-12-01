Golden Globes logo

Peter Dinklage

2 Nominations
1 Wins
Peter Dinklage

Peter Dinklage (born June 11, 1969, in Morristown, New Jersey) acted in movies like The Station Agent (2003) with Patricia Clarkson, Find Me Guilty (2006) by Sidney Lumet, Death at a Funeral (2007) by Frank Oz, The Chronicles of Narnia: Prince Caspian (2008), X-Men: Days of Future Past (2014) by Bryan Singer, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri (2017) with Frances McDormand.  He played Eitri King of the Dwarves in Avengers: Infinity War (2018), he acted in I Care A Lot (2021 with Rosamund Pike, played the title role in Cyrano (2021) directed by Joe Wright from the 2018 stage musical by Erica Schmidt, based on the 1987 play by Edmond Rostand Cyrano de Bergerac.

On television, Dinklage was Tyrion the Halfman in the fantasy series Game of Thrones (2012-2019), played Hervé Villechaize in the biopic My Dinner with Hervé (2018).

Golden Globes Awards

Awards Database

2012 Winner

2012 Winner

Best Supporting Actor - Television
Game of Thrones

2022 Nominee

2022 Nominee

Best Actor - Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy
Cyrano
About HFPAHFPA PhilanthropyAbout the Golden GlobesGolden Globes CredentialsLatest HFPA NewsApply for a GrantAwards Rules & Entry FormsContact Us
HFPA/GG will store your name and email address and use them to send the Weekly Globe newsletter. Withdraw consent by clicking on the link in any issue. Read our Privacy Policy.
Privacy PolicyTerms & Conditions
Golden Globe(S)®, Hollywood Foreign Press Association®, Cecil B. Demille® and Golden Globes® Statuette design mark are the registered trademarks and service marks and the Golden Globe® statuette the copyrighted property, of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association Copyright © Hollywood Foreign Press Association. All rights reserved.