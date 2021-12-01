Peter Dinklage (born June 11, 1969, in Morristown, New Jersey) acted in movies like The Station Agent (2003) with Patricia Clarkson, Find Me Guilty (2006) by Sidney Lumet, Death at a Funeral (2007) by Frank Oz, The Chronicles of Narnia: Prince Caspian (2008), X-Men: Days of Future Past (2014) by Bryan Singer, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri (2017) with Frances McDormand. He played Eitri King of the Dwarves in Avengers: Infinity War (2018), he acted in I Care A Lot (2021 with Rosamund Pike, played the title role in Cyrano (2021) directed by Joe Wright from the 2018 stage musical by Erica Schmidt, based on the 1987 play by Edmond Rostand Cyrano de Bergerac.

On television, Dinklage was Tyrion the Halfman in the fantasy series Game of Thrones (2012-2019), played Hervé Villechaize in the biopic My Dinner with Hervé (2018).