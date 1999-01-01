5 Nominations
Peter Weir (born in Sydney, Australia, August 21, 1944) directed movies like Gallipoli (1981) with Mel Gibson, The Year of Living Dangerously (1982) with Mel Gibson and Sigourney Weaver, Witness (1985) with Harrison Ford, The Mosquito Coast (1986) from the 1981 novel by Paul Theroux, Dead Poets Society (1989) with Robin Williams, Green Card (1990) with Gerard Depardieu and Andie MacDowell, Fearless (1993) with Jeff Bridges, The Truman Show (1998) with Jim Carrey, Master and Commander: the Far Side of the World (2003) with Russell Crowe.
Golden Globes AwardsAwards Database
2004 Nominee
2004 Nominee
Best Director Motion PictureMaster and Commander: The Far Side of the World
1999 Nominee
1999 Nominee
Best Director Motion PictureThe Truman Show
1990 Nominee
1990 Nominee
Best Director Motion PictureDead Poets Society
1986 Nominee
1986 Nominee
Best Director Motion PictureWitness
1982 Nominee
1982 Nominee
Best Picture – Non-English Language (formerly Foreign Language)Gallipoli