Peter Weir (born in Sydney, Australia, August 21, 1944) directed movies like Gallipoli (1981) with Mel Gibson, The Year of Living Dangerously (1982) with Mel Gibson and Sigourney Weaver, Witness (1985) with Harrison Ford, The Mosquito Coast (1986) from the 1981 novel by Paul Theroux, Dead Poets Society (1989) with Robin Williams, Green Card (1990) with Gerard Depardieu and Andie MacDowell, Fearless (1993) with Jeff Bridges, The Truman Show (1998) with Jim Carrey, Master and Commander: the Far Side of the World (2003) with Russell Crowe.

2004 Nominee

Best Director Motion Picture
Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World

1999 Nominee

Best Director Motion Picture
The Truman Show

1990 Nominee

Best Director Motion Picture
Dead Poets Society

1986 Nominee

Best Director Motion Picture
Witness

1982 Nominee

Best Picture – Non-English Language (formerly Foreign Language)
Gallipoli
