Rachel Weisz (born in London, England, March 7, 1970) acted with Liv Tyler in Stealing Beauty (Io ballo da sola, 1996) by Bernardo Bertolucci, with Vincent Perez in Swept from the Sea (1997) by Beeban Kidron, with Brendan Fraser in The Mummy (1999) and The Mummy Returns (2001), with Jude Law in Enemy at the Gates (2002) by Jean-Jacques Annaud, with Hugh Grant in About a Boy (2002) directed by Chris and Paul Weitz from the novel by Nick Hornby, with Gene Hackman in Runway Jury (2003) by Gary Fleder, with Ralph Fiennes in Sunshine (1999) by István Szabó and The Constant Gardener (2005) by Fernando Meirelles, with Hugh Jackman in The Fountain (2007) by Darren Aronofsky, with Jeremy Renner in The Bourne Legacy (2012) by Tony Gilroy, with Tom Hiddleston in The Deep Blue Sea (2012) by Terence Davies, with James Franco in Oz the Great and Powerful (2013) by Sam Raimi, with Michael Caine in Youth (La giovinezza, 2015) by Paolo Sorrentino. In 2016 Rachel Weisz acted in The Lobster with Colin Farrell, The Light Between Oceans by Derek Cianfrance with Michael Fassbender and Alicia Vikander, Denial by Mick Jackson with Tom Wilkinson and Timothy Spall. In 2017 she acted in the remake My Cousin Rachel, in 2018 in Disobedience with Rachel McAdams and The Favourite with Emma Stone and Olivia Coleman.

