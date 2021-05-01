Rami Malek (born May 12, 1981 in Los Angeles, California, to Egyptian parents) had acted in the movies trilogy Night at the Museum (2006), Night at the Museum: Battle of the Smithsonian (2009), Night at the Museum: Secret of the Tomb (2014), Ain’t Them Bodies Saints (2013) with Casey Affleck and Short Term 12 (2013) with Brie Larson. He played Freddie Mercury of the rock band Queen in Bohemian Rhapsody (2018), acted with Denzel Washington in The Little Things (2021).

On television he acted in The War at Home (2005-2007), 24 (2010), The Pacific (2010). Malik starred in the TV series Mr. Robot (2015-2019) with Christian Slater.

