Rami Malek (born May 12, 1981 in Los Angeles, California, to Egyptian parents) had acted in the movies trilogy Night at the Museum (2006), Night at the Museum: Battle of the Smithsonian (2009), Night at the Museum: Secret of the Tomb (2014), Ain’t Them Bodies Saints (2013) with Casey Affleck and Short Term 12 (2013) with Brie Larson.  He played Freddie Mercury of the rock band Queen in Bohemian Rhapsody (2018), acted with Denzel Washington in The Little Things (2021).

On television he acted in The War at Home (2005-2007), 24 (2010), The Pacific (2010).  Malik starred in the TV series Mr. Robot (2015-2019) with Christian Slater.

Read Rami Malek by Philip Berk.

En español por Mario Amaya.

 

 

2019 Winner

Best Actor - Motion Picture Drama
Bohemian Rhapsody

2020 Nominee

Best Television Actor – Drama Series
Mr. Robot

2017 Nominee

Best Television Actor – Drama Series
Mr. Robot

2016 Nominee

Best Television Actor – Drama Series
Mr. Robot
