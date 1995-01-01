Raul Julia

Golden Globes logo

Raúl Juliá (born March 9, 1940 In San Juan, Puerto Rico, died October 24, 1994) acted on stage in musicals like The Three Penny Opera (1976) by Bertold Brecht, Nine (1982) inspired by Federico Fellini’s 8 1/2, Man of La Mancha (1992) from Don Quixote by Cervantes, in movies like Tempest (1982) directed by Paul Mazursky from the Shakespeare play, One from the Heart (1982) by Francis Coppola, Kiss of the Spider Woman (1985) by Héctor Babenco, The Morning After (1986) by Sidney Lumet, Moon Over Parador (1998) by Mazursky, Romero (1989), Presumed Innocent (1990) by Alan Pakula, Havana (1990) by Sydney Pollack. He was Gomez opposite Anjelica Huston as Morticia in The Addams Family (1991) and Addams Family Values (1993) by Barry Sonnenfeld. On television he played Chico Mendes in The Burning Season (1991) by John Frankenheimer

1995 Winner

Best Actor - Television Motion Picture
The Burning Season

1989 Nominee

Best Supporting Actor - Motion Picture
Moon Over Parador

1986 Nominee

Best Actor - Motion Picture Drama
Kiss of the Spider Woman

1983 Nominee

Best Supporting Actor - Motion Picture
Tempest
