Raul Julia

Raúl Juliá (born March 9, 1940 In San Juan, Puerto Rico, died October 24, 1994) acted on stage in musicals like The Three Penny Opera (1976) by Bertold Brecht, Nine (1982) inspired by Federico Fellini’s 8 1/2, Man of La Mancha (1992) from Don Quixote by Cervantes, in movies like Tempest (1982) directed by Paul Mazursky from the Shakespeare play, One from the Heart (1982) by Francis Coppola, Kiss of the Spider Woman (1985) by Héctor Babenco, The Morning After (1986) by Sidney Lumet, Moon Over Parador (1998) by Mazursky, Romero (1989), Presumed Innocent (1990) by Alan Pakula, Havana (1990) by Sydney Pollack. He was Gomez opposite Anjelica Huston as Morticia in The Addams Family (1991) and Addams Family Values (1993) by Barry Sonnenfeld. On television he played Chico Mendes in The Burning Season (1991) by John Frankenheimer
Golden Globes AwardsAwards Database
1995 Winner
1995 Winner
1989 Nominee
1989 Nominee
1986 Nominee
1986 Nominee
1983 Nominee
1983 Nominee