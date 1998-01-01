Reese Witherspoon (born March 22, 1976 in New Orleans, Louisiana) starred in Election (1998) by Alexander Payne, Legally Blonde (2001) by Robert Luketic, Sweet Home Alabama (2002) by Andy Tennant, Vanity Fair (2004) directed by Mira Nair from the 1847 novel by Thackeray. She played June Carter opposite Joaquin Phoenix as country music singer Johnny Cash in Walk The Line (2005) by James Mangold, starred with Jake Gyllenhaal in Rendition (2007), with Robert Pattinson and Christoph Waltz in Water for Elephants (2011), played Cheryl Strayed in Wild (2014) by Jean-Marc Vallée.

Witherspoon starred in Home Again (2017) by Hailie Meyers-Shyler. On television, she co-starred with Nicole Kidman, Laura Dern, Shailene Woodley in Big Little Lies (2017-2019) directed by Jean-Marc Vallée from the 2014 novel by Liane Moriarty, with Jennifer Aniston in The Morning Show (2019, 2021).

