Golden Globes logo

Renée Zellweger

7 Nominations
4 Wins
Renee Zellweger

Renée Zellweger (born in Katy, Texas, April 25, 1969) acted with Vincent D’Onofrio in The Whole Wide World (1996), with Tom Cruise in Jerry Maguire (1996) by Cameron Crowe, with Meryl Streep in One True Thing (1998) directed by Carl Franklin from the 1994 novel by Anna Quindlen, with Morgan Freeman in Nurse Betty (2000) by Neil LaBute, with Jim Carrey in Me, Myself & Irene (2000) by the Farrelly Bros. She starred with Colin Firth and Hugh Grant in Bridget Jones’s Diary (2001) by Sharon Maguire and sequel Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason (2004) by Beeban Kidron, with Catherine Zeta-Jones and Richard Gere in the musical Chicago (2002) by Rob Marshall, with Jude Law and Nicole Kidman in Cold Mountain (2003) by Anthony Minghella from the 1997 novel by Charles Frazier, with Russell Crowe in Cinderella Man (2005) by Ron Howard, with Ewan McGregor in Down with Love (2003) and Miss Potter (2006), with Viggo Mortensen in Appaloosa (2008) by Ed Harris. Zellweger starred with Colin Firth and Patrick Dempsey in Bridget Jones’s Baby (2016) directed by Sharon Maguire, she played Judy Garland in Judy (2019). On television, she acted in the anthology series What If (2019).

Lea el perfil de Renee Zellweger en español por Yenny Nun Katz.

Read Nominee Profile 2020: Renée Zellweger “Judy” by Brent Simon.

Golden Globes Awards

Awards Database

2020 Winner

2020 Winner

Best Actress - Motion Picture Drama
Judy

2004 Winner

2004 Winner

Best Supporting Actress - Motion Picture
Cold Mountain

2003 Winner

2003 Winner

Best Actress - Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy
Chicago

2001 Winner

2001 Winner

Best Actress - Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy
Nurse Betty

2007 Nominee

2007 Nominee

Best Actress - Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy
Miss Potter

2005 Nominee

2005 Nominee

Best Actress - Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy
Bridget Jones: The Edge Of Reason

2002 Nominee

2002 Nominee

Best Actress - Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy
Bridget Jones's Diary
