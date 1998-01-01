Richard Linklater

Richard Stuart Linklater (born July 30, 1960 in Houston, Texas) wrote and directed Dazed and Confused (1993), The Newton Boys (1998) with Matthew McConaughey. He directed The School of Rock (2003) with Jack Black, Me and Orson Welles (2008), Bernie (2011) with Jack Black and Shirley MacLaine. He wrote and directed the trilogy Before Sunrise (1995), Before Sunset (2004), Before Midnight (2013) with Ethan Hawke and Julie Delpy. He spent 12 years writing and directing Boyhood (2014) with Patricia Arquette and Ethan Hawke.

Linklater wrote and directed Last Flag Flying (2017) with Steve Carell, Bryan Cranston and Laurence Fishburne.