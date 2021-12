River Phoenix (born River Jude Bottom in Madras, Oregon, August 23, 1970, died October 31, 1993) acted in movies like Stand by Me (1986) by Rob Reiner, The Mosquito Coast (1986) by Peter Weir with Harrison Ford, Running on Empty (1988) directed by Sidney Lumet from a screenplay by Naomi Foner, Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (1988) by Steven Spielberg, My Own Private Idaho (1991) by Gus Van Sant with Keanu Reeves, Sneakers (1992) by Robert Redford.