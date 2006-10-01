6 Nominations
Rob Lowe made his film debut in Frances Ford Coppola’s The Outsiders (1983) and became known as part of a famed ‘Brat Pack’ in films such as: Class (1983), St. Elmo’s Fire (1985) and About Last Night (1986). His TV credits include: The Stand (1994), The Lyon’s Den (2003), The West Wing (1999-2006), Brothers & Sisters (2006-10) and Parks and Recreation (2010-13), as well as the TV movie Killing Kennedy (2013). In Behind the Candelabra (2013), he portrays a drug-crazed plastic surgeon, Dr. Jack Startz, who performs surgery on both Liberace and his lover, Scott Thurson.
2016 Nominee
Best Television Actor – Musical/Comedy SeriesThe Grinder
2014 Nominee
Best Supporting Actor - TelevisionBehind the Candelabra
2001 Nominee
Best Television Actor – Drama SeriesWest Wing, The
2000 Nominee
Best Television Actor – Drama SeriesWest Wing, The
1988 Nominee
Best Supporting Actor - Motion PictureSquare Dance
1984 Nominee
Best Supporting Actor - TelevisionThursday's Child