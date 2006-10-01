Golden Globes logo

Rob Lowe made his film debut in Frances Ford Coppola’s The Outsiders (1983) and became known as part of a famed ‘Brat Pack’ in films such as: Class (1983), St. Elmo’s Fire (1985) and About Last Night (1986). His TV credits include: The Stand (1994), The Lyon’s Den (2003), The West Wing (1999-2006), Brothers & Sisters (2006-10) and Parks and Recreation (2010-13), as well as the TV movie Killing Kennedy (2013). In Behind the Candelabra (2013), he portrays a drug-crazed plastic surgeon, Dr. Jack Startz, who performs surgery on both Liberace and his lover, Scott Thurson.

 

2016 Nominee

2016 Nominee

Best Television Actor – Musical/Comedy Series
The Grinder

2014 Nominee

2014 Nominee

Best Supporting Actor - Television
Behind the Candelabra

2001 Nominee

2001 Nominee

Best Television Actor – Drama Series
West Wing, The

2000 Nominee

2000 Nominee

Best Television Actor – Drama Series
West Wing, The

1988 Nominee

1988 Nominee

Best Supporting Actor - Motion Picture
Square Dance

1984 Nominee

1984 Nominee

Best Supporting Actor - Television
Thursday's Child
