Robert “Rob” Reiner (born March 6, 1947 in The Bronx, New York), son of comedian Carl Reiner, started as an actor in the television sitcom All in the Family (1971-1976). He became a director of movies like This Is Spinal Tap (1984), Stand by Me (1986), The Princess Bride (1987). He directed and produced, with his company Castle Rock, When Harry Met Sally (1989) with Meg Ryan and Billy Cristal, Misery (1990) with Kathy Bates and James Caan, A Few Good Men (1992) with Tom Cruise and Jack Nicholson, The American President (1995) with Michael Douglas and Annette Bening, Ghosts of Mississippi (1996), The Story of Us (1999) with Bruce Willis and Michelle Pfeiffer, The Bucket List (2007) with Jack Nicholson and Morgan Freeman, And So It Goes (2014) with Michael Douglas and Diane Keaton, LBJ (2017) with Woody Harrelson, Shock and Awe (2018).

1996 Nominee

Best Director Motion Picture
American President, The

1993 Nominee

Best Director Motion Picture
Few Good Men, A

1990 Nominee

Best Director Motion Picture
When Harry Met Sally

1987 Nominee

Best Director Motion Picture
Stand By Me

1977 Nominee

Best Supporting Actor - Television
All In The Family

1976 Nominee

Best Supporting Actor - Television
All In The Family

1974 Nominee

Best Supporting Actor - Television
All In The Family

1973 Nominee

Best Supporting Actor - Television
All In The Family

1972 Nominee

Actor In A Supporting Role - Series Or Television Movie
All In The Family
