Robert “Rob” Reiner (born March 6, 1947 in The Bronx, New York), son of comedian Carl Reiner, started as an actor in the television sitcom All in the Family (1971-1976). He became a director of movies like This Is Spinal Tap (1984), Stand by Me (1986), The Princess Bride (1987). He directed and produced, with his company Castle Rock, When Harry Met Sally (1989) with Meg Ryan and Billy Cristal, Misery (1990) with Kathy Bates and James Caan, A Few Good Men (1992) with Tom Cruise and Jack Nicholson, The American President (1995) with Michael Douglas and Annette Bening, Ghosts of Mississippi (1996), The Story of Us (1999) with Bruce Willis and Michelle Pfeiffer, The Bucket List (2007) with Jack Nicholson and Morgan Freeman, And So It Goes (2014) with Michael Douglas and Diane Keaton, LBJ (2017) with Woody Harrelson, Shock and Awe (2018).