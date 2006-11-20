Robert Altman (born in Kansas City, Missouri February 20, 1925, died November 20, 2006) directed MASH (1970) with Donald Sutherland, McCabe & Mrs. Miller (1971) with Warren Beatty and Julie Christie, The Long Goodbye (1973) with Elliott Gould from the 1953 novel by Raymond Chandler, Nashville (1975), 3 Women (1977) with Sissy Spacek, A Wedding (1978), Popeye (1980) with Robin Williams, Come Back to the Five and Dime, Jimmy Dean, Jimmy Dean (1982), Vincent & Theo (1990) with Tim Roth, The Player (1992) with Tim Robbins, Short Cuts (1993), Ready To Wear (1994), Gosford Park (2001), A Prairie Home Companion (2006).
