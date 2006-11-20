Golden Globes logo

Robert Altman (born in Kansas City, Missouri February 20, 1925, died November 20, 2006) directed MASH (1970) with Donald Sutherland, McCabe & Mrs. Miller (1971) with Warren Beatty and Julie Christie, The Long Goodbye (1973) with Elliott Gould from the 1953 novel by Raymond Chandler, Nashville (1975), 3 Women (1977) with Sissy Spacek, A Wedding (1978), Popeye (1980) with Robin Williams, Come Back to the Five and Dime, Jimmy Dean, Jimmy Dean (1982), Vincent & Theo (1990) with Tim Roth, The Player (1992) with Tim Robbins, Short Cuts (1993), Ready To Wear (1994), Gosford Park (2001), A Prairie Home Companion (2006).

2002 Winner

2002 Winner

Best Director Motion Picture
Gosford Park

1994 Nominee

1994 Nominee

Best Screenplay Motion Picture
Short Cuts

1993 Nominee

1993 Nominee

Best Director Motion Picture
Player, The

1976 Nominee

1976 Nominee

Best Director Motion Picture
Nashville

1973 Nominee

1973 Nominee

Foreign Film - English Language
Images

1971 Nominee

1971 Nominee

Best Director Motion Picture
M*A*S*H
