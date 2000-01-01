Golden Globes logo

Robert De Niro

9 Nominations
1 Wins

Born in New York City on August 17, 1943, Robert De Niro was directed by Martin Scorsese in several films, Mean Streets (1973) with Harvey Keitel, Taxi Driver (1976) with Jodie Foster, New York, New York (1977) with Liza Minnelli, Raging Bull (1980), The King of Comedy (1983) with Jerry Lewis, Goodfellas (1990) with Ray Liotta, Cape Fear (1991) with Nick Nolte, Casino (1995) with Sharon Stone. He acted in The Godfather Part II (1974) directed by Francis Ford Coppola, 1900 (1976) by Bernardo Bertolucci, The Last Tycoon (1976) by Elia Kazan, The Deer Hunter (1978) by Michael Cimino, Once Upon A Time In America (1984) by Sergio Leone, The Untouchables (1987) by Brian De Palma, This Boy’s Life (1993) with Leonardo Di Caprio, Heat (1995) by Michael Mann with Al Pacino. He is well-versed in comedies, from Midnight Run (1988) by Martin Brest to Analyze This (1999) by Harold Ramis, Meet the Parents (2000) and sequels Meet the Fockers (2004) and Little Fockers (2010), Silver Linings Playbook (2012) and Joy (2015) by David O. Russell, The Intern (2015) by Nancy Meyers, The Comedian (2016) by Taylor Hackford. In 2003 De Niro founded a production company, Tribeca Enterprises, and the Tribeca Film Festival; he directed A Bronx Tale (1993) and The Good Shepherd (2006). DeNiro played a talk show host in The Joker (2019) by Todd Phillips with Joaquin Phoenix, starred in The Irishman (2019) by Martin Scorsese with Al Pacino and Joe Pesci.

Read Ready for My deMille: Profiles in Excellence - Robert De Niro, 2011 by Philip Berk

2011 Winner

Cecil B. deMille Award
Robert De Niro

1981 Winner

Best Actor - Motion Picture Drama
Raging Bull

2018 Nominee

Best Actor - Television Motion Picture
Wizard of Lies, The

2001 Nominee

Best Actor - Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy
Meet the Parents

2000 Nominee

Best Actor - Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy
Analyze This

1992 Nominee

Best Actor - Motion Picture Drama
Cape Fear

1989 Nominee

Best Actor - Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy
Midnight Run

1979 Nominee

Best Actor - Motion Picture Drama
Deer Hunter, The

1978 Nominee

Best Actor - Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy
New York, New York

1977 Nominee

Best Actor - Motion Picture Drama
Taxi Driver
