Robert Downey Jr.

Robert John Downey Jr. (born April 4, 1965 in New York City) acted in The Pick-up Artist (1987) by James Toback with Molly Ringwald, Less Than Zero (1987) from the 1985 novel by Bret Easton Ellis with Andrew McCarthy, Air America (1990) by Roger Spottiswood with Mel Gibson, Soapdish (1991) by Michael Hoffman with Kevin Kline, Natural Born Killers (1994) by Oliver Stone with Woody Harrelson, In Dreams (1999) by Neil Jordan with Annette Bening. He portrayed the legendary Charlie Chaplin in Chaplin (1992) directed by Richard Attenborough. He acted on television in Ally McBeal (2000) with Calista Flockhart. He starred in The Singing Detective (2003) from the BBC serial by Dennis Potter, acted with Halle Berry in Gothika (2003), with David Strathairn in Good Night, and Good Luck (2005) directed by George Clooney, with Val Kilmer in Kiss Kiss Bang Bang (2005) by Shane Black, with Nicole Kidman in Fur: An Imaginary Portrait of Diane Arbus (2006), with Mark Ruffalo and Jake Gyllenhaal in Zodiac (2007) by David Fincher, with Ben Stiller in Tropic Thunder (2008), with Jamie Foxx in The Soloists (2009) directed by Joe Wright from the book by Steve Lopez, with Jude Law in Sherlock Holmes (2009) and Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows (2011) directed by Guy Ritchie. He played Marvel Comics superhero Tony Stark in Iron Man (2008), Iron Man 2 (2010) directed by Jon Favreau, Iron Man 3 (2013) directed by Shane Black, The Avengers (2012), Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015), Captain America: Civil War (2016), Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017). He produced and starred in The Judge (2014) with Robert Duvall.