Born in Bridgeport, Connecticut, August 6, 1917, died July 1, 1997, Robert Mitchum played the tough guy in classic film noirs, thrillers, war dramas and westerns. The Story of G.I. Joe (1945) by William Wellman, Crossfire (1947) by Edward Dmytryk, Out of the Past (1947) by Jacques Tourneur, His Kind of Woman (1951) with Jane Russell, Angel Face (1953) with Jean Simmons and River of No Return (1954) with Marilyn Monroe both by Otto Preminger, The Night of the Hunter (1955) by Charles Laughton, Not as a Stranger (1955) by Stanley Kramer with Olivia de Havilland, The Enemy Below (1957) with Kurt Jurgens, Heaven Knows, Mr. Allison (1957) by John Huston and The Sundowners (1960) by Fred Zinneman both with Deborah Kerr, Home from the Hill (1960) by Vincent Minnelli, The Grass is Greener (1960) by Stanley Donen with Cary Grant, Cape Fear (1962) with Gregory Peck, El Dorado (1966) by Howard Hawks with John Wayne, Ryan’s Daughter (1970) by David Lean, The Yakuza (1974) by Sydney Pollack, Farewell My Lovely (1975) with Charlotte Rampling, The Big Sleep (1978), That Championship Season (1982).

Read Ready for My deMille: Profiles in Excellence - Robert Mitchum,1992 by Philip Berk