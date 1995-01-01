Golden Globes logo

Born in Santa Monica, California on August 18, 1936, Redford acted with Natalie Wood in Inside Daisy Clover (1965), with Jane Fonda in Barefoot in the Park, the 1967 movie directed by Mike Nichols from the play by Neil Simon, with Paul Newman in Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid (1969) and The Sting (1973). He was directed by Sydney Pollack in Jeremiah Johnson (1972), The Way We Were (1973) with Barbra Streisand, Three Days of the Condor (1975) with Faye Dunaway, Electric Horseman (1979) with Jane Fonda, Out of Africa (1985) with Meryl Streep, Havana (1990) with Lena Olin. He starred in The Candidate (1972) by Michael Ritchie (1972), The Great Gatsby (1974) with Mia Farrow, All the President’s Men (1976) by Alan Pakula with Dustin Hoffman, The Natural (1984) by Barry Levinson with Glenn Close, Indecent Proposal (1993) by Adrian Lyne with Demi Moore, Up Close and Personal (1996) by Jon Avnet with Michelle Pfeiffer, Spy Game (2001) by Tony Scott with Brad Pitt. Redford directed Ordinary People (1980), The Milagro Beanfield War (1986), A River Runs Through It (1992), Quiz Show (1994), The Horse Whisperer (1998), The Legend of Bagger Vance (2000), The Company You Keep (2012).  He recently starred in All Is Lost (2013), A Walk in the Woods (2015) with Nick Nolte, Truth (2015) with Cate Blanchett, Pete’s Dragon (2016) with Bryce Dallas Howard, Our Souls at Night (2017) with Jane Fonda, The Old Man and The Gun (2018) with Sissy Spacek.

Golden Globes Awards

Awards Database

1994 Winner

1994 Winner

Cecil B. deMille Award
Robert Redford

1981 Winner

1981 Winner

Best Director Motion Picture
Ordinary People

1978 Winner

1978 Winner

World Film Favorites
Robert Redford

1977 Winner

1977 Winner

World Film Favorites
Robert Redford

1975 Winner

1975 Winner

World Film Favorites
Robert Redford

1966 Winner

1966 Winner

New Star Of The Year - Actor
Inside Daisy Clover

2019 Nominee

2019 Nominee

Best Actor - Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy
Old Man & the Gun, The

2014 Nominee

2014 Nominee

Best Actor - Motion Picture Drama
All Is Lost

1999 Nominee

1999 Nominee

Best Director Motion Picture
Horse Whisperer, The

1995 Nominee

1995 Nominee

Best Director Motion Picture
Quiz Show

1993 Nominee

1993 Nominee

Best Director Motion Picture
River Runs Through It, A
