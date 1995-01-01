Robert Redford

Born in Santa Monica, California on August 18, 1936, Redford acted with Natalie Wood in Inside Daisy Clover (1965), with Jane Fonda in Barefoot in the Park, the 1967 movie directed by Mike Nichols from the play by Neil Simon, with Paul Newman in Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid (1969) and The Sting (1973). He was directed by Sydney Pollack in Jeremiah Johnson (1972), The Way We Were (1973) with Barbra Streisand, Three Days of the Condor (1975) with Faye Dunaway, Electric Horseman (1979) with Jane Fonda, Out of Africa (1985) with Meryl Streep, Havana (1990) with Lena Olin. He starred in The Candidate (1972) by Michael Ritchie (1972), The Great Gatsby (1974) with Mia Farrow, All the President’s Men (1976) by Alan Pakula with Dustin Hoffman, The Natural (1984) by Barry Levinson with Glenn Close, Indecent Proposal (1993) by Adrian Lyne with Demi Moore, Up Close and Personal (1996) by Jon Avnet with Michelle Pfeiffer, Spy Game (2001) by Tony Scott with Brad Pitt. Redford directed Ordinary People (1980), The Milagro Beanfield War (1986), A River Runs Through It (1992), Quiz Show (1994), The Horse Whisperer (1998), The Legend of Bagger Vance (2000), The Company You Keep (2012). He recently starred in All Is Lost (2013), A Walk in the Woods (2015) with Nick Nolte, Truth (2015) with Cate Blanchett, Pete’s Dragon (2016) with Bryce Dallas Howard, Our Souls at Night (2017) with Jane Fonda, The Old Man and The Gun (2018) with Sissy Spacek.

