Roman Griffin Davis (born March 5, 2007 in London, UK) made his film debut as Jojo Betzler, a Hitler Youth in Nazi Germany, in Jojo Rabbit (2019) directed by Taika Waititi.

Lea Roman Griffin Davis, nominado por Jojo Rabbit, por Gabriel Lerman.

