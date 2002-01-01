Golden Globes logo

3 Nominations
1 Wins
Rosamund Pike (born January 27, 1979, in London, England) acted in the James Bond movie Die Another Day (2002) with Pierce Brosnan, Pride & Prejudice (2005) directed by Joe Wright from the Jane Austen 1813 novel, An Education (2009) directed by Lone Scherfig from the memoir by Lynn Barber, Barney’s Version (2010) with Paul Giamatti, Jack Reacher (2012) with Tom Cruise, Gone Girl (2014) directed by David Fincher from the novel by Gillian Flynn, A United Kingdom (2016) with David Oyelowo, Hostiles (2017) with Christian Bale. She portrayed war correspondent Marie Colvin in A Private War (2018), played physicist Marie Curie in Radioactive (2020) directed by Marjane Satrapi, she acted in I Care a Lot (2021).

On television, Pike plays Moiraine in The Wheel of Time (2021) from the epic fantasy novels by Robert Jordan.

2021 Winner

2021 Winner

Best Actress - Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy
I Care A Lot

2019 Nominee

2019 Nominee

Best Actress - Motion Picture Drama
Private War, A

2015 Nominee

2015 Nominee

Best Actress - Motion Picture Drama
Gone Girl
