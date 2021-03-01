Sally Hawkins

Golden Globes logo

Sally Cecilia Hawkins (born in London, England, April 27, 1976) acted in Vera Drake (2004) by Mike Leigh with Imelda Staunton, An Education (2009) with Carey Mulligan, Jane Eyre (2011) with Mia Wasikowska, Paddington (2014). She was directed by Woody Allen in Cassandra’s Dream (2007) and Blue Jasmine (2013) with Cate Blanchett. She starred in Happy-Go-Lucky (2008) by Mike Leigh, Made in Dagenham (2010) by Nigel Cole, with Ethan Hawke in Maudie (2017), about the life of artist Maud Lewis, in The Shape of Water (2017), a romantic fantasy horror directed by Guillermo del Toro, with Kristen Stewart in Spencer (2021) by Pablo Larrain.

2009 Winner

2009 Winner

Best Actress - Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy
Happy-Go-Lucky

2018 Nominee

2018 Nominee

Best Actress - Motion Picture Drama
The Shape of Water

2014 Nominee

2014 Nominee

Best Supporting Actress - Motion Picture
Blue Jasmine
