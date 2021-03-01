Sally Hawkins

Sally Cecilia Hawkins (born in London, England, April 27, 1976) acted in Vera Drake (2004) by Mike Leigh with Imelda Staunton, An Education (2009) with Carey Mulligan, Jane Eyre (2011) with Mia Wasikowska, Paddington (2014). She was directed by Woody Allen in Cassandra’s Dream (2007) and Blue Jasmine (2013) with Cate Blanchett. She starred in Happy-Go-Lucky (2008) by Mike Leigh, Made in Dagenham (2010) by Nigel Cole, with Ethan Hawke in Maudie (2017), about the life of artist Maud Lewis, in The Shape of Water (2017), a romantic fantasy horror directed by Guillermo del Toro, with Kristen Stewart in Spencer (2021) by Pablo Larrain.

