Golden Globes logo

Salma Hayek

2 Nominations
1 Wins

Salma Hayek (born September 2, 1966 in Veracruz, Mexico) acted with Antonio Banderas in Desperado (1995) by Robert Rodriguez, with Matthew Perry in Fools Rush In (1997) by Andy Tennant, with Will Smith and Kevin Kline in Wild Wild West (1999) by Barry Sonnenfeld. She played Mexican artist Frida Kahlo in Frida (2002) by Julie Taymor. She acted with Pierce Brosnan in After the Sunset (2004) by Brett Radner, with Colin Farrell in Ask the Dust (2006) directed by Robert Towne from the 1939 novel by John Fante, with Penélope Cruz in Bandidas (2006), with John Travolta in Savages (2012) by Oliver Stone, Some Kind of Beautiful (2014), Beatriz at Dinner (2017), The Hitman’s Bodyguard (2017), Bliss (2021).  She played Ajak in Marvel’s Eternals (2021) directed by Chloé Zhao, Giuseppina Auriemma in House of Gucci (2021) by Ridley Scott.

On television Hayek acted in and produced In the Time of the Butterflies (2001), directed and produced The Maldonado Miracle (2003), executive-produced and guest-starred in Ugly Betty (2006-2010), guest-starred in 30 Rock (2009-2013). She produced and voiced the animated film The Prophet (2014) from the 1923 book by Kahlil Gilbran.

In 2017 she acted in Beatriz at Dinner, How to Be a Latin Lover and The Hitman’s Bodyguard.

Golden Globes Awards

Awards Database

2007 Winner

2007 Winner

Best Musical/Comedy Series
Ugly Betty

2003 Nominee

2003 Nominee

Best Actress - Motion Picture Drama
Frida
About HFPAHFPA PhilanthropyAbout the Golden GlobesGolden Globes CredentialsLatest HFPA NewsApply for a GrantAwards Rules & Entry FormsContact Us
HFPA/GG will store your name and email address and use them to send the Weekly Globe newsletter. Withdraw consent by clicking on the link in any issue. Read our Privacy Policy.
Privacy PolicyTerms & Conditions
Golden Globe(S)®, Hollywood Foreign Press Association®, Cecil B. Demille® and Golden Globes® Statuette design mark are the registered trademarks and service marks and the Golden Globe® statuette the copyrighted property, of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association Copyright © Hollywood Foreign Press Association. All rights reserved.