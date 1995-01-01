Salma Hayek (born September 2, 1966 in Veracruz, Mexico) acted with Antonio Banderas in Desperado (1995) by Robert Rodriguez, with Matthew Perry in Fools Rush In (1997) by Andy Tennant, with Will Smith and Kevin Kline in Wild Wild West (1999) by Barry Sonnenfeld. She played Mexican artist Frida Kahlo in Frida (2002) by Julie Taymor. She acted with Pierce Brosnan in After the Sunset (2004) by Brett Radner, with Colin Farrell in Ask the Dust (2006) directed by Robert Towne from the 1939 novel by John Fante, with Penélope Cruz in Bandidas (2006), with John Travolta in Savages (2012) by Oliver Stone, Some Kind of Beautiful (2014), Beatriz at Dinner (2017), The Hitman’s Bodyguard (2017), Bliss (2021). She played Ajak in Marvel’s Eternals (2021) directed by Chloé Zhao, Giuseppina Auriemma in House of Gucci (2021) by Ridley Scott.

On television Hayek acted in and produced In the Time of the Butterflies (2001), directed and produced The Maldonado Miracle (2003), executive-produced and guest-starred in Ugly Betty (2006-2010), guest-starred in 30 Rock (2009-2013). She produced and voiced the animated film The Prophet (2014) from the 1923 book by Kahlil Gilbran.

