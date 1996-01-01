Sam Elliott

Samuel “Sam” Elliot (born August 9, 1944 in Sacramento, California) acted in movies like Mask (1985) by Peter Bogdanovich with Cher, Road House (1989) with Patrick Swayze, Tombstone (1993) with Kurt Russell and Val Kilmer, The Big Lebowski (1998) by the Coen Bros with Jeff Bridges, We Were Soldiers (2002) with Mel Gibson, Thank You for Smoking (2005) by Jason Reitman, Ghost Rider (2007) with Nicolas Cage, The Golden Compass (2007) with Nicole Kidman, Up in the Air (2009) with George Clooney, The Company You Keep (2012) by Robert Redford, I’ll See You in My Dreams (2015) with Blythe Danner, Grandma (2015) by Paul Weisz with Lily Tomlin, The Hero (2017). In 2018 he starred with Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga in the fourth remake of A Star is Born (2018).

On television Elliot acted with Tom Selleck in The Sackettes (1979) and The Shadow Riders (1982), with his wife Katherine Ross in Conagher (1991), he played Wild Bill Hickock in Buffalo Girls (1995), Debra Winger’s ex-husband in the comedy series The Ranch (2016-2019).