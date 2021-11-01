Nigel “Sam” Neill (born in Northern Ireland, September 14, 1947, moved to New Zealand in 1954) acted in movies like My Brilliant Career (1979) by Gillian Armstrong with Judy Davis, A Cry in the Dark (1988) by Fred Schepisi with Meryl Streep, Dead Calm (1989) by Philip Noyce with Nicole Kidman, The Piano (1993) by Jane Campion with Holly Hunter, Jurassic Park (1993) by Steven Spielberg with Laura Dern, The Horse Whisperer (1998) by Robert Redford with Kristin Scott-Thomas, Hunt for the Wilderpeople (2016) by Taika Waititi, Blackbird (2019) by Roger Michell with Susan Sarandon.

On television Neill acted in Reilly, Ace of Spies (1983), One Against the Wind (1991), Merlin (1998), Invasion (2021).