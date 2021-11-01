Golden Globes logo

Sam Neill

3 Nominations
Sam Neill

Nigel “Sam” Neill (born in Northern Ireland, September 14, 1947, moved to New Zealand in 1954) acted in movies like My Brilliant Career (1979) by Gillian Armstrong with Judy Davis, A Cry in the Dark (1988) by Fred Schepisi with Meryl Streep, Dead Calm (1989) by Philip Noyce with Nicole Kidman, The Piano (1993) by Jane Campion with Holly Hunter, Jurassic Park (1993) by Steven Spielberg with Laura Dern, The Horse Whisperer (1998) by Robert Redford with Kristin Scott-Thomas, Hunt for the Wilderpeople (2016) by Taika Waititi, Blackbird (2019) by Roger Michell with Susan Sarandon.

On television Neill acted in Reilly, Ace of Spies (1983), One Against the Wind (1991), Merlin (1998), Invasion (2021).

Golden Globes Awards

Awards Database

1999 Nominee

1999 Nominee

Best Actor - Television Motion Picture
Merlin

1992 Nominee

1992 Nominee

Best Actor - Television Motion Picture
One Against The Wind

1985 Nominee

1985 Nominee

Best Actor - Television Motion Picture
Reilly: Ace Of Spies
About HFPAHFPA PhilanthropyAbout the Golden GlobesGolden Globes CredentialsLatest HFPA NewsApply for a GrantAwards Rules & Entry FormsContact Us
HFPA/GG will store your name and email address and use them to send the Weekly Globe newsletter. Withdraw consent by clicking on the link in any issue. Read our Privacy Policy.
Privacy PolicyTerms & Conditions
Golden Globe(S)®, Hollywood Foreign Press Association®, Cecil B. Demille® and Golden Globes® Statuette design mark are the registered trademarks and service marks and the Golden Globe® statuette the copyrighted property, of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association Copyright © Hollywood Foreign Press Association. All rights reserved.