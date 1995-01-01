Golden Globes logo

Samuel “Sam” Waterston (born November 15, 1940 in Cambridge, Massachusetts) acted in movies like The Great Gatsby (1974) with Robert Redford, Rancho Deluxe (1975) with Jeff Bridges, The Killing Fields (1984) by Roland Joffé, Serial Mom (1994) by John Waters, Miss Sloane (2016) by John Madden, On the Basis of Sex (2018) by Mimi Leder.

On television Waterston acted in The Glass Menagerie (1973) with Katharine Hepburn, Oppenheimer (1980), I’ll Fly Away (1991-1993), Law & Order (1994-2010), The Newsroom (2012-2014), Grace and Frankie (2015-2018).

1993 Winner

1993 Winner

Best Television Actor – Drama Series
I'll Fly Away

1995 Nominee

1995 Nominee

Best Television Actor – Drama Series
Law & Order

1992 Nominee

1992 Nominee

Best Television Actor – Drama Series
I'll Fly Away

1985 Nominee

1985 Nominee

Best Actor - Motion Picture Drama
Killing Fields, The

1983 Nominee

1983 Nominee

Best Actor - Television Motion Picture
Oppenheimer

1975 Nominee

1975 Nominee

New Star Of The Year - Actor
Great Gatsby, The

1975 Nominee

1975 Nominee

Best Supporting Actor - Motion Picture
Great Gatsby, The
