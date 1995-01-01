7 Nominations
1 Wins
Samuel “Sam” Waterston (born November 15, 1940 in Cambridge, Massachusetts) acted in movies like The Great Gatsby (1974) with Robert Redford, Rancho Deluxe (1975) with Jeff Bridges, The Killing Fields (1984) by Roland Joffé, Serial Mom (1994) by John Waters, Miss Sloane (2016) by John Madden, On the Basis of Sex (2018) by Mimi Leder.
On television Waterston acted in The Glass Menagerie (1973) with Katharine Hepburn, Oppenheimer (1980), I’ll Fly Away (1991-1993), Law & Order (1994-2010), The Newsroom (2012-2014), Grace and Frankie (2015-2018).
Golden Globes AwardsAwards Database
1993 Winner
1993 Winner
Best Television Actor – Drama SeriesI'll Fly Away
1995 Nominee
1995 Nominee
Best Television Actor – Drama SeriesLaw & Order
1992 Nominee
1992 Nominee
Best Television Actor – Drama SeriesI'll Fly Away
1985 Nominee
1985 Nominee
Best Actor - Motion Picture DramaKilling Fields, The
1983 Nominee
1983 Nominee
Best Actor - Television Motion PictureOppenheimer
1975 Nominee
1975 Nominee
New Star Of The Year - ActorGreat Gatsby, The
1975 Nominee
1975 Nominee
Best Supporting Actor - Motion PictureGreat Gatsby, The