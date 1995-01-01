Samuel “Sam” Waterston (born November 15, 1940 in Cambridge, Massachusetts) acted in movies like The Great Gatsby (1974) with Robert Redford, Rancho Deluxe (1975) with Jeff Bridges, The Killing Fields (1984) by Roland Joffé, Serial Mom (1994) by John Waters, Miss Sloane (2016) by John Madden, On the Basis of Sex (2018) by Mimi Leder.

On television Waterston acted in The Glass Menagerie (1973) with Katharine Hepburn, Oppenheimer (1980), I’ll Fly Away (1991-1993), Law & Order (1994-2010), The Newsroom (2012-2014), Grace and Frankie (2015-2018).