Golden Globes logo

Sandra Bullock

5 Nominations
1 Wins

Sandra Annette Bullock (born July 26, 1964, in Arlington, Virginia) was cast in Speed (1994) by Ian De Bont opposite Keanu Reeves, co-starred with Bill Pullman in While You Were Sleeping (1995), with Matthew McConaughey in A Time To Kill (1996) by Joel Schumacher, with Michael Caine in Miss Congeniality (2001), with Ryan Gosling in Murder By Numbers (2002), with Hugh Grant in Two Weeks Notice (2002), with Ryan Reynolds in The Proposal (2009), The Blind Side (2010), with Tom Hanks in Extremely Loud, Incredibly Close (2011), with Melissa McCarthy in The Heat (2013), with George Clooney in Gravity (2013) by Alfonso Cuarón, with Billy Bob Thornton in Our Brand Is Crisis (2015). She starred in Ocean’s 8 (2018) by Gary Ross, Bird Box (2018) by Susanne Bier, The Unforgivable (2021).

Read Sandra Bullock (Gravity) by Janet Nepales.

Golden Globes Awards

Awards Database

2010 Winner

2010 Winner

Best Actress - Motion Picture Drama
Blind Side, The

2014 Nominee

2014 Nominee

Best Actress - Motion Picture Drama
Gravity

2010 Nominee

2010 Nominee

Best Actress - Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy
Proposal, The

2001 Nominee

2001 Nominee

Best Actress - Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy
Miss Congeniality

1996 Nominee

1996 Nominee

Best Actress - Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy
While You Were Sleeping
About HFPAHFPA PhilanthropyAbout the Golden GlobesGolden Globes CredentialsLatest HFPA NewsApply for a GrantAwards Rules & Entry FormsContact Us
HFPA/GG will store your name and email address and use them to send the Weekly Globe newsletter. Withdraw consent by clicking on the link in any issue. Read our Privacy Policy.
Privacy PolicyTerms & Conditions
Golden Globe(S)®, Hollywood Foreign Press Association®, Cecil B. Demille® and Golden Globes® Statuette design mark are the registered trademarks and service marks and the Golden Globe® statuette the copyrighted property, of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association Copyright © Hollywood Foreign Press Association. All rights reserved.