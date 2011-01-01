Sandra Bullock

Sandra Annette Bullock (born July 26, 1964, in Arlington, Virginia) was cast in Speed (1994) by Ian De Bont opposite Keanu Reeves, co-starred with Bill Pullman in While You Were Sleeping (1995), with Matthew McConaughey in A Time To Kill (1996) by Joel Schumacher, with Michael Caine in Miss Congeniality (2001), with Ryan Gosling in Murder By Numbers (2002), with Hugh Grant in Two Weeks Notice (2002), with Ryan Reynolds in The Proposal (2009), The Blind Side (2010), with Tom Hanks in Extremely Loud, Incredibly Close (2011), with Melissa McCarthy in The Heat (2013), with George Clooney in Gravity (2013) by Alfonso Cuarón, with Billy Bob Thornton in Our Brand Is Crisis (2015). She starred in Ocean’s 8 (2018) by Gary Ross, Bird Box (2018) by Susanne Bier, The Unforgivable (2021).

