Sarah Jessica Parker (born March 25, 1965 in Nelsonville, Ohio) trained in singing and ballet as a young girl and was soon cast in the Broadway revival of William Archibald’s The Innocents.

The actress-producer-designer is known for her role as Carrie Bradshaw on the TV series Sex and the City (1998-2004) where she won two Emmy Awards, four Golden Globe Awards, and three Screen Actors Guild Awards. She reprised the role in the films, Sex and the City (2008) and Sex and the City 2 (2010)

She appeared in films that include Footloose (1984), L.A. Story (1991), Honeymoon in Vegas (1992), Hocus Pocus (1993), Ed Wood (1994), The First Wives Club (1996), The Family Stone (2005), Failure to Launch (2006).

She is currently in the TV comedy series Divorce where she portrays Frances Dufresne, a woman trying to make a fresh start.