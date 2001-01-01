Golden Globes logo

Sarah Jessica Parker

14 Nominations
6 Wins

Sarah Jessica Parker (born March 25, 1965 in Nelsonville, Ohio) trained in singing and ballet as a young girl and was soon cast in the Broadway revival of William Archibald’s The Innocents.

The actress-producer-designer is known for her role as Carrie Bradshaw on the TV series Sex and the City (1998-2004) where she won two Emmy Awards, four Golden Globe Awards, and three Screen Actors Guild Awards. She reprised the role in the films, Sex and the City (2008) and Sex and the City 2 (2010)

She appeared in films that include Footloose (1984), L.A. Story (1991), Honeymoon in Vegas (1992), Hocus Pocus (1993), Ed Wood (1994), The First Wives Club (1996), The Family Stone (2005), Failure to Launch (2006).

She is currently in the TV comedy series Divorce where she portrays Frances Dufresne, a woman trying to make a fresh start.

Golden Globes Awards

Awards Database

2004 Winner

2004 Winner

Best Television Actress – Musical/Comedy Series
Sex and the City

2002 Winner

2002 Winner

Best Television Actress – Musical/Comedy Series
Sex and the City

2002 Winner

2002 Winner

Best Musical/Comedy Series
Sex and the City

2001 Winner

2001 Winner

Best Television Actress – Musical/Comedy Series
Sex and the City

2001 Winner

2001 Winner

Best Musical/Comedy Series
Sex and the City

2000 Winner

2000 Winner

Best Television Actress – Musical/Comedy Series
Sex and the City

2017 Nominee

2017 Nominee

Best Television Actress – Musical/Comedy Series
Divorce

2006 Nominee

2006 Nominee

Best Actress - Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy
Family Stone, The

2005 Nominee

2005 Nominee

Best Television Actress – Musical/Comedy Series
Sex and the City

2005 Nominee

2005 Nominee

Best Musical/Comedy Series
Sex and the City

2004 Nominee

2004 Nominee

Best Musical/Comedy Series
Sex and the City

2003 Nominee

2003 Nominee

Best Television Actress – Musical/Comedy Series
Sex and the City

2003 Nominee

2003 Nominee

Best Musical/Comedy Series
Sex and the City

1999 Nominee

1999 Nominee

Best Television Actress – Musical/Comedy Series
Sex and the City
About HFPAHFPA PhilanthropyAbout the Golden GlobesGolden Globes CredentialsLatest HFPA NewsApply for a GrantAwards Rules & Entry FormsContact Us
HFPA/GG will store your name and email address and use them to send the Weekly Globe newsletter. Withdraw consent by clicking on the link in any issue. Read our Privacy Policy.
Privacy PolicyTerms & Conditions
Golden Globe(S)®, Hollywood Foreign Press Association®, Cecil B. Demille® and Golden Globes® Statuette design mark are the registered trademarks and service marks and the Golden Globe® statuette the copyrighted property, of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association Copyright © Hollywood Foreign Press Association. All rights reserved.