Sarah Paulson

4 Nominations
1 Wins

Sarah Paulson (born December 17, 1974 in Tampa, Florida) began working as an actress right out of Manhattan’s Fiorello H. LaGuardia High School and attended the American Academy of Dramatic Arts.

After beginning her career on stage, she appeared on the TV series American Gothic (1995-1996) and Jack & Jill (1999-2001), Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip (2006-2007), Game Change (2013). She acted and in films like What Women Want (2000) Down with Love (2003), Path to War (2002) and The Notorious Bettie Page (2005), Martha Marcy May Marlene (2011), 12 Years a Slave (2013) and Carol (2015), The Post (2017) by Steven Spielberg, Ocean’s 8 (2018), Bird Box (2018), The Goldfinch (2019).

Paulson acted in TV series created by Ryan Murphy, played various characters in the anthology series American Horror Story (2011-2018), prosecutor Marcia Clark in The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story (2016), Nurse Mildred Ratched from the 1962 novel by Ken Kesey One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest in Ratched (2020).  She acted in Mrs. America (2020) and Coastal Elites (2020).

2017 Winner

Best Actress - Television Motion Picture
The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story

2021 Nominee

Best Television Actress – Drama Series
Ratched

2013 Nominee

Best Supporting Actress – Television
Game Change

2007 Nominee

Best Supporting Actress – Television
Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip
