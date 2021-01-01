Golden Globes logo

Sidney Poitier, born in Miami on February 20, 1927 from Bahamian parents, played a high school student in Blackboard Jungle (1955) by Richard Brooks with Glenn Ford, co-starred with Tony Curtis in The Defiant Ones (1958) by Stanley Kramer. He starred in Porgy and Bess (1959) directed by Otto Preminger from the musical by George Gershwin, in the film version of the play A Raisin in the Sun (1961), in Paris Blues (1961) by Martin Ritt with Paul Newman, Lilies in the Field (1963) and A Patch of Blue (1964). He co-starred with Spencer Tracy and Katherine Hepburn in Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner (1967) by Stanley Kramer, with Rod Steiger in In The Heat of the Night (1967) by Norman Jewison. Poitier directed movies like Stir Crazy (1980) with Gene Wilder and Richard Pryor and Ghost Dad (1990) with Bill Cosby.

Read Ready for My deMille: Profiles in Excellence -Sidney Poitier, 1982 by Philip Berk

1982 Winner

Cecil B. deMille Award
Sidney Poitier

1969 Winner

World Film Favorites
Sidney Poitier

1964 Winner

Best Actor - Motion Picture Drama
Lilies of the Field

1992 Nominee

Best Actor - Television Motion Picture
Separate But Equal

1968 Nominee

Best Actor - Motion Picture Drama
In the Heat of the Night

1966 Nominee

Best Actor - Motion Picture Drama
Patch of Blue, A

1962 Nominee

Best Actor - Motion Picture Drama
Raisin in the Sun, A

1960 Nominee

Best Actor - Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy
Porgy and Bess

1959 Nominee

Best Actor - Motion Picture Drama
Defiant Ones, The
