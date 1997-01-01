Susan “Sigourney” Weaver (born in New York City, October 8, 1949) played Ellen Ripley in Alien (1979) by Ridley Scott, Aliens (1986) by James Cameron, Alien 3 (1992) by David Fincher, Alien: Resurrection (1997). She acted with Mel Gibson in The Year of Living Dangerously (1982) by Peter Weir, with Bill Murray and Dan Aykroyd in Ghostbusters (1984) by Ivan Reitman, played Dian Fossey in Gorillas in the Mist (1988) by Michael Apted, acted with Melanie Griffith and Harrison Ford in Working Girl (1988) by Mike Nichols, with Kevin Kline in Dave (1993) by Ivan Reitman and The Ice Storm (1997) by Ang Lee, with Ben Kingsley in Death and the Maiden (1994) by Roman Polanski, with Holly Hunter in Copycat (1995) by Jon Amiel, with Julianne Moore in A Map of the World (1999) by Scott Elliot, with Gene Hackman in Heartbreakers (2001), with Sam Worthington in Avatar (2009) by James Cameron. She played Felicity Jones’ mother in A Monster Calls (2016) by Juan Antonio Bayona, a literary agent in My Salinger Year (2021) with Margaret Qualley. On television she starred in Prayers for Bobby (2009) and Political Animals (2012).
