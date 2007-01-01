Golden Globes logo

Simon Helberg (born December 8, 1980 in Los Angeles, California) acted in the web series Derek & Simon (2007) with Derek Waters, the television series The Big Bang Theory (2007-2016). He directed and starred in the movie comedy We’ll Never Have Paris (2014). In 2016 Helberg played the pianist hired by Hugh Grant to accompany Meryl Streep in Florence Foster Jenkins directed by Stephen Frears.

Read Simon Helberg by Scott Orlin.

Read Simon Helberg, Florence Foster Jenkins by Rocio Ayuso in Spanish.

2017 Nominee

Best Supporting Actor - Motion Picture
Florence Foster Jenkins
