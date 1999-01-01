Golden Globes logo

Sofia Coppola (born May 14, 1971, in New York City) played the daughter of Michael Corleone (Al Pacino ) in The Godfather: Part III (1990) directed by her father Francis Coppola. She wrote and directed The Virgin Suicides (1999), Lost in Translation (2003) with Bill Murray and Scarlett Johansson, Marie Antoinette (2006) with Kirstin Dunst and Jason Schwartzman, Somewhere (2010) with Elle Fanning, The Bling Ring (2013), The Beguiled (2017) with Colin Farrell, Nicole Kidman, Elle Fanning, Kirsten Dunst, On the Rocks (2020) with Bill Murray.

Read On Music: Sofia Coppola, Haunting and Beguiling by Armando Gallo.

 

2004 Winner

Best Screenplay Motion Picture
Lost in Translation

2004 Nominee

Best Director Motion Picture
Lost in Translation
