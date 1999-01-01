Sofia Coppola (born May 14, 1971, in New York City) played the daughter of Michael Corleone (Al Pacino ) in The Godfather: Part III (1990) directed by her father Francis Coppola. She wrote and directed The Virgin Suicides (1999), Lost in Translation (2003) with Bill Murray and Scarlett Johansson, Marie Antoinette (2006) with Kirstin Dunst and Jason Schwartzman, Somewhere (2010) with Elle Fanning, The Bling Ring (2013), The Beguiled (2017) with Colin Farrell, Nicole Kidman, Elle Fanning, Kirsten Dunst, On the Rocks (2020) with Bill Murray.

