Sônia Braga

Sonia Braga (born June 8, 1950 in Maringá, Paraná, Brazil) starred in Dona Flor and Her Two Husbands (1976) directed by Bruno Barreto from the 1958 novel by Jorge Amado, Kiss of the Spider Woman (1985) by Héctor Babenco, The Milagro Beanfield War (1988) directed by Robert Redford, Moon Over Parador (1988) by Paul Mazurski. She starred in the Brazilian movie Aquarius (2016)

On television Braga acted with Raul Julia in The Burning Season (1994) by John Frankenheimer.