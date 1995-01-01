Golden Globes logo

Sônia Braga

3 Nominations

Sonia Braga (born June 8, 1950 in Maringá, Paraná, Brazil) starred in Dona Flor and Her Two Husbands (1976) directed by Bruno Barreto from the 1958 novel by Jorge Amado, Kiss of the Spider Woman (1985) by Héctor Babenco, The Milagro Beanfield War (1988) directed by Robert Redford, Moon Over Parador (1988) by Paul Mazurski. She starred in the Brazilian movie Aquarius (2016)

On television Braga acted with Raul Julia in The Burning Season (1994) by John Frankenheimer.

 

Golden Globes Awards

Awards Database

1995 Nominee

1995 Nominee

Best Supporting Actress – Television
The Burning Season

1989 Nominee

1989 Nominee

Best Supporting Actress - Motion Picture
Moon Over Parador

1986 Nominee

1986 Nominee

Best Supporting Actress - Motion Picture
Kiss of the Spider Woman
About HFPAHFPA PhilanthropyAbout the Golden GlobesGolden Globes CredentialsLatest HFPA NewsApply for a GrantAwards Rules & Entry FormsContact Us
HFPA/GG will store your name and email address and use them to send the Weekly Globe newsletter. Withdraw consent by clicking on the link in any issue. Read our Privacy Policy.
Privacy PolicyTerms & Conditions
Golden Globe(S)®, Hollywood Foreign Press Association®, Cecil B. Demille® and Golden Globes® Statuette design mark are the registered trademarks and service marks and the Golden Globe® statuette the copyrighted property, of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association Copyright © Hollywood Foreign Press Association. All rights reserved.