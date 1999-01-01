Stanley Tucci (born November 11, 1960 in Peekskill, New York) co-wrote and co-directed Big Night (1996). He acted in Road to Perdition (2002) by Sam Mendes, The Terminal (2004) by Steven Spielberg both starring Tom Hanks, Shall We Dance? (2004) with Richard Gere, The Devil Wears Prada (2006) with Anne Hathaway, Julie & Julia (2009) by Nora Ephron with Meryl Streep, The Lovely Bones (2009) by Peter Jackson with Saoirse Ronan, Easy A (2010) with Emma Stone, The Fifth Estate (2013) by Bill Condon with Benedict Cumberbatch, A Little Chaos (2014) with Kate Winslet, Spotlight (2015) with Mark Ruffalo and Michael Keaton. He played the emcee in The Hunger Games series (2012-2015). He acted with Anne Hathaway in The Witches (2020) directed by Robert Zemeckis from the 1983 children’s novel by Roald Dahl. Tucci wrote and directed Blind Date (2007) costarring Patricia Clarkson, and Final Portrait (2017) with Geoffrey Rush as sculptor Alberto Giacometti.

On television he played Walter Winchell in Winchell (1998), Adolf Eichmann Conspiracy (2002), Jack Warner in Feud: Bette and Joan (2017) by Ryan Murphy.