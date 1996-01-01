Stellan Skarsgård (born June 13, 1951 in Gothenburg, Sweden) acted in Breaking the Waves (1996) by Lars von Trier, Good Will Hunting (1997) by Gus Van Sant, Ronin (1998) by John Frankenheimer, King Arthur (2004) by Antoine Fuqua, Pirates of Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest (2006) and Pirates of Caribbean: At World’s End (2007) both directed by Gore Verbinski, Mamma Mia! (2008) and sequel Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again (2018), Angels & Demons (2009) by Ron Howard, The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo (2011) by David Fincher, Cinderella (2015) by Kenneth Branagh. He played Dr. Erik Selvig in the Marvel movies Thor (2011), The Avengers (2012), Thor: The Dark World (2013), Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015). He acted in the Norwegian film Out Stealing Horses (2019).

On television, he acted in Chernobyl (2019).