Taron Egerton (born November 10, 1989 in Birkenhead, England) acted with Colin Firth in Kingsman: The Secret Service (2014) and Kingsman: The Golden Circle (2017), with Alicia Vikander in Testament of Youth (2014), with Jamie Foxx in Robin Hood (2018). He was directed by Dexter Fletcher in Eddie the Eagle (2016) and Rocketman (2019), a biopic of Elton John.

