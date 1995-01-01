Timothy Hutton (born August 16, 1960, in Malibu, California) acted with Mary Tyler Moore and Donald Sutherland in Ordinary People (1980) directed by Robert Redford, with Tom Cruise in Taps (1981) by Harold Becker, with Sean Penn in The Falcon and the Snowman (1985) by John Schlesinger, with Meg Ryan and Kevin Kline in French Kiss (1995) by Lawrence Kasdan, with Natalie Portman in Beautiful Girls (1996) by Ted Demme. Kinsey (2004) by Bill Condon, The Good Shepherd (2006) by Robert De Niro, Serious Moonlight (2009) by Cheryl Hines with Meg Ryan, The Ghost Writer (2010) by Roman Polanski. He played Gloria Steinem’s father in The Glorias (2020) by Julie Taymor.

On television, Hutton acted with Brenda Vaccaro in the TV movie A Long Way Home (1981), with Felicity Huffman in the drama series American Crime (2015-2017), Almost Family (2019-2020).

