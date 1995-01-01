Golden Globes logo

Timothy Hutton

4 Nominations
2 Wins

Timothy Hutton (born August 16, 1960, in Malibu, California) acted with Mary Tyler Moore and Donald Sutherland in Ordinary People (1980) directed by Robert Redford, with Tom Cruise in Taps (1981) by Harold Becker, with Sean Penn in The Falcon and the Snowman (1985) by John Schlesinger, with Meg Ryan and Kevin Kline in French Kiss (1995) by Lawrence Kasdan, with Natalie Portman in Beautiful Girls (1996) by Ted Demme. Kinsey (2004) by Bill Condon, The Good Shepherd (2006) by Robert De Niro, Serious Moonlight (2009) by Cheryl Hines with Meg Ryan, The Ghost Writer (2010) by Roman Polanski. He played Gloria Steinem’s father in The Glorias (2020) by Julie Taymor.

On television, Hutton acted with Brenda Vaccaro in the TV movie A Long Way Home (1981), with Felicity Huffman in the drama series American Crime (2015-2017), Almost Family (2019-2020).

Read Tomorrow's Stars Yesterday: Timothy Hutton, 1981 by Philip Berk.    

Golden Globes Awards

Awards Database

1981 Winner

1981 Winner

New Star Of The Year - Actor
Ordinary People

1981 Winner

1981 Winner

Best Supporting Actor - Motion Picture
Ordinary People

1982 Nominee

1982 Nominee

Best Actor - Motion Picture Drama
Taps

1982 Nominee

1982 Nominee

Best Actor - Television Motion Picture
Long Way Home, A
About HFPAHFPA PhilanthropyAbout the Golden GlobesGolden Globes CredentialsLatest HFPA NewsApply for a GrantAwards Rules & Entry FormsContact Us
HFPA/GG will store your name and email address and use them to send the Weekly Globe newsletter. Withdraw consent by clicking on the link in any issue. Read our Privacy Policy.
Privacy PolicyTerms & Conditions
Golden Globe(S)®, Hollywood Foreign Press Association®, Cecil B. Demille® and Golden Globes® Statuette design mark are the registered trademarks and service marks and the Golden Globe® statuette the copyrighted property, of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association Copyright © Hollywood Foreign Press Association. All rights reserved.