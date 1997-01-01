Golden Globes logo

Thomas “Tom” Selleck (born in Detroit, Michigan, January 29, 1945) starred in the television series Magnum P.I. (1980-1988), he acted in movies like Three Men and a Baby (1987) directed by Leonard Nimoy, Quigley Down Under (1990) by Simon Wincer, Mr. Baseball (1992) by Fred Schepisi, Lassiter (1984) with Jane Seymour, In & Out (1997) with Kevin Kline. On television, he acted in TV movies like Running Mates (2000) and Monte Walsh (2003), played lawman Jesse Stone in nine TV movies from Stone Cold (2005) to Lost in Paradise (2015), starred in the police drama series Blue Bloods (2010-2020).

1985 Winner

Best Television Actor – Drama Series
Magnum, P. I.

1988 Nominee

Best Television Actor – Drama Series
Magnum, P. I.

1987 Nominee

Best Television Actor – Drama Series
Magnum, P. I.

1986 Nominee

Best Television Actor – Drama Series
Magnum, P. I.

1984 Nominee

Best Television Actor – Drama Series
Magnum, P. I.

1983 Nominee

Best Television Actor – Drama Series
Magnum, P. I.

1982 Nominee

Best Television Actor – Drama Series
Magnum, P. I.
