Thomas “Tom” Selleck (born in Detroit, Michigan, January 29, 1945) starred in the television series Magnum P.I. (1980-1988), he acted in movies like Three Men and a Baby (1987) directed by Leonard Nimoy, Quigley Down Under (1990) by Simon Wincer, Mr. Baseball (1992) by Fred Schepisi, Lassiter (1984) with Jane Seymour, In & Out (1997) with Kevin Kline. On television, he acted in TV movies like Running Mates (2000) and Monte Walsh (2003), played lawman Jesse Stone in nine TV movies from Stone Cold (2005) to Lost in Paradise (2015), starred in the police drama series Blue Bloods (2010-2020).