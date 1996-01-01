Toni Collette (born November 1, 1972 in Sydney, Australia) acted in movies like Muriel’s Wedding (1994), Emma (1996) with Gwyneth Paltrow, Velvet Goldmine (1998), The Sixth Sense (1999) with Bruce Willis, Changing Lanes (2002) with Ben Affleck, About a Boy (2002) with Hugh Grant, In Her Shoes (2005) with Cameron Diaz, Little Miss Sunshine (2006), Evening (2007), Hitchcock (2012), The Way, Way Back (2013), A Long Way Down (2014), Miss You Already (2015), Velvet Buzzsaw (2019), Knives Out (2019), I'm Thinking of Ending Things (2020), Dream Horse (2021).
On television, she acted in United States of Tara (2009-2011), Unbelievable (2019).
