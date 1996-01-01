Golden Globes logo

Toni Collette

6 Nominations
1 Wins

Toni Collette (born November 1, 1972 in Sydney, Australia) acted in movies like Muriel’s Wedding (1994), Emma (1996) with Gwyneth Paltrow, Velvet Goldmine (1998), The Sixth Sense (1999) with Bruce Willis, Changing Lanes (2002) with Ben Affleck, About a Boy (2002) with Hugh Grant, In Her Shoes (2005) with Cameron Diaz, Little Miss Sunshine (2006), Evening (2007), Hitchcock (2012), The Way, Way Back (2013), A Long Way Down (2014), Miss You Already (2015), Velvet Buzzsaw (2019), Knives Out (2019), I'm Thinking of Ending Things (2020), Dream Horse (2021).

On television, she acted in United States of Tara (2009-2011), Unbelievable (2019).

2010 Winner

2010 Winner

Best Television Actress – Musical/Comedy Series
United States Of Tara

2020 Nominee

2020 Nominee

Best Supporting Actress – Television
Unbelievable

2011 Nominee

2011 Nominee

Best Television Actress – Musical/Comedy Series
United States Of Tara

2007 Nominee

2007 Nominee

Best Actress - Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy
Little Miss Sunshine

2007 Nominee

2007 Nominee

Best Supporting Actress – Television
Tsunami, The Aftermath

1996 Nominee

1996 Nominee

Best Actress - Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy
Muriel's Wedding
