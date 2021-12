Anthony Kushner (born in New York City, July 16, 1956) wrote Angels in America (1993), a play in two parts: Millennium Approaches and Perestroika, about the AIDS epidemic in New York, then the 2003 television adaptation directed by Mike Nichols. He wrote the screenplays for movies directed by Steven Spielberg: Munich (2005), Lincoln (2012) with Daniel Day-Lewis, West Side Story (2021) from the 1957 musical.